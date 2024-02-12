AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

AZZ opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. AZZ has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AZZ by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AZZ by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

