B. Riley Financial Cuts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $165.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.43.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $125.32 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average is $147.84.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

