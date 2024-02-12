Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Cut by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $33.79. 16,388,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,077,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $267.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.