Barclays Boosts StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $37.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of STEP stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.84. 153,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,367,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,084,000 after buying an additional 525,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,179,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,558,000 after buying an additional 73,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,258,000 after buying an additional 106,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,110,000 after buying an additional 225,946 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.