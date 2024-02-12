Barclays Boosts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $10.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TIXT. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE TIXT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 166,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $725.68 million, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

