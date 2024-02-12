Barclays Lowers LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $15.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.07.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

