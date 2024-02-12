Barclays Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $95.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.06.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.