Barclays Raises Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $15.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

