Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 356.1% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 81.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 405,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

BGH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. 48,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,950. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 9.2%.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

