BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BCE. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$56.04.
BCE Stock Down 1.1 %
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
