Beldex (BDX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $264.32 million and $2.56 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.62 or 0.05129278 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00080941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026539 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,302,150 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,242,150 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

