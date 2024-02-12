Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.16) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of JLP opened at GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.41 million, a PE ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.25. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12 ($0.15).

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

