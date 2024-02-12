Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.16) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
