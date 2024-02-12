Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,813,000 after acquiring an additional 170,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,282,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,191,000 after buying an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

