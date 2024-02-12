Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

