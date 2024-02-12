Betterment LLC Sells 834 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Betterment LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.