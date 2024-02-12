BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.95.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Down 13.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of BILL stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. BILL has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.74.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.