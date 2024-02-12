BILL (NYSE:BILL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $83.00. Oppenheimer currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 2,088,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,404,290 shares.The stock last traded at $65.57 and had previously closed at $65.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BILL by 72.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 854,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after buying an additional 360,097 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in BILL by 356.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 180,262 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in BILL by 166.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 106,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 66,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in BILL by 67.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

