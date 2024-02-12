Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $240.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

