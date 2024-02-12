Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $239.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.52.

Biogen stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.88. The company had a trading volume of 543,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.60 and its 200-day moving average is $252.44. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

