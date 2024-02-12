BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) vs. GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Head-To-Head Review

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) and GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of GRI Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of GRI Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and GRI Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical $2.10 billion 7.95 $141.56 million $0.77 114.88 GRI Bio N/A N/A -$7.02 million -81.48 -0.02

Analyst Ratings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than GRI Bio. GRI Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMarin Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and GRI Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 9 13 0 2.59 GRI Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $110.16, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. Given BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioMarin Pharmaceutical is more favorable than GRI Bio.

Profitability

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and GRI Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical 6.36% 4.45% 3.23% GRI Bio N/A -595.60% -315.73%

Volatility and Risk

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRI Bio has a beta of -1.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats GRI Bio on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme, which is delivered through subcutaneous injection to reduce blood Phe concentrations; Brineura, a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 for the treatment of patients with ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; Voxzogo, a once daily injection analog of c-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia; and Aldurazyme, a purified protein designed to be identical to a naturally occurring form of the human enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase. In addition, it develops Roctavian, an adeno associated virus vector, for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A; BMN 331, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for people living with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE); and BMN 255 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating primary hyperoxaluria. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and non-U.S. government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Ares Trading S.A., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc., and Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development. The company also develops ADAIR and ADMIR for treatment of attention -deficit/hyperactivity disorder. GRI Bio, Inc. was formerly known as Glycoregimmune, Inc. GRI Bio, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

