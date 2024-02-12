Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BGI opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

