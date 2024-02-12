Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $984.45 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $50,159.99 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $984.45 billion and $2.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.93 or 0.00558348 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00163282 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00017894 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,626,168 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
