Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $984.45 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $50,159.99 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $984.45 billion and $2.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.93 or 0.00558348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00163282 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00017894 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,626,168 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

