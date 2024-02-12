Bitcoiva Price Tops $9.74 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $156.30 million and approximately $313,472.83 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $9.74 or 0.00019579 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,813.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00576810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00163603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00017655 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.71755546 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $476,656.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.