Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 12.2%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 628,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,751,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
