Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 12.2%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)'s share price shot up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 628,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,751,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 728,804 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

