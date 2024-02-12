Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,029. Blackbaud has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.
