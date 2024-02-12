Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,029. Blackbaud has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Blackbaud Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.