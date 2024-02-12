BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,657,121 shares in the company, valued at $171,243,107.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,109,517 shares of company stock worth $31,314,033.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

