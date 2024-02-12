BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BCAT stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.