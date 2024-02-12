BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKCC

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 383,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 313,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.