BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EGF opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

