BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 184,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,148 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 76.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 193,516 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

