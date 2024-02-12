BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
BKT stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $13.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Income Trust
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.