BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

BKT stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

