BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 29th

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 401,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,156,733.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,472,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,130,611.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 7,458,770 shares of company stock worth $55,191,233 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

