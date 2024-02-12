BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a growth of 446.4% from the January 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,084,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 401,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,472,088 shares in the company, valued at $373,130,611.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,458,770 shares of company stock valued at $55,191,233.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 142,582 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 462,842 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,473,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BIGZ stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.22. 373,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,888. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

