BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 447.7% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 447.7% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 157,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 51.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 213,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 72,894 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock remained flat at $10.52 on Monday. 96,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.08%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

