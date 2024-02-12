Blair William & Co. IL Buys 4,555 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.89 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

