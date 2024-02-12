Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diageo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DEO opened at $146.48 on Monday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.36.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

