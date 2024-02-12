Bleichroeder LP Has $165,000 Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Bleichroeder LP reduced its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225,001 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.43% of Curis worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in Curis by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,858 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 81.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 3,036.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 814,951 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Curis by 465.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 367,559 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRIS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Curis Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,254. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.78. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

