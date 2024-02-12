Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $20.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.75 to $20.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. 1,958,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,763. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 176.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,130,000 after buying an additional 2,414,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,961 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

