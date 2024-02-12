BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $120.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.11.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.