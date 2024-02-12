BMO Capital Markets Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $60.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.90.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

