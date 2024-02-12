BMO Capital Markets Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $450.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $444.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $455.25.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $463.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,324,321. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

