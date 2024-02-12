BNP Paribas Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 270.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $61,698,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

