BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

DCF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,733. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 739,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 396,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

