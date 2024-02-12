Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Sells $85,030.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boot Barn Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $87.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

