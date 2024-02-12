Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.47. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 211,254 shares traded.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $986.61 million, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 3.07.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Borr Drilling by 13.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.3% during the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Stories

