BP (LON:BP) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.89) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.89) to GBX 625 ($7.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BP from GBX 490 ($6.14) to GBX 525 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 631.22 ($7.91).
In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($58,919.39). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($469.35). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($58,919.39). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,162 shares of company stock worth $4,775,078. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
