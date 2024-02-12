Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 210.0% in January

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BREZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,787,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,717,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

