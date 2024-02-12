Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.