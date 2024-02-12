Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.99.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Featured Articles
