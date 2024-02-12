Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BFAM stock opened at $100.87 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $713,605. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

