Brokerages Set Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Carisma Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CARM opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carisma Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.