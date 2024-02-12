Brokerages Set Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,957.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARM opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

