Brokerages Set Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Price Target at $491.03

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, forty have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 862,280 shares of company stock worth $308,663,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $468.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

